Germany halts deportations to Afghanistan ‘for time being’

BERLIN (AP) — Germany has suspended deportations of migrants to Afghanistan due to the tense security situation in the country. A spokesperson said Interior Minister Horst Seehofer ordered the suspension “for the time being.” Ministry spokesperson Steve Alter said Wednesday that almost 30,000 Afghans in Germany are currently required to leave the country. He told reporters that the ministry “continues to be of the view that there are people in Germany who need to leave the country, as soon as possible.” Last week, six other European Union member countries argued that the forced deportation of migrants back to Afghanistan must continue despite the government in Kabul suspending such “non-voluntary returns” for three months.