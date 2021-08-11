Flood Warning issued August 11 at 10:46PM CDT until August 12 at 10:44PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a

* Flood Warning for

the Wisconsin River below Biron Reservoir.

* From this evening to late tomorrow evening.

* At 10:10 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 1016.7 feet and rising.

* Flood stage is 1017.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is expected.

* Forecast…No forecast is available for this location.

* Impact…At 1017.0 feet, Widespread wooded lowland flooding. Water

approaches a few homes on Shore Acres Drive in Biron.