Flood Warning issued August 11 at 10:46PM CDT until August 12 at 10:44PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

Flood Warning issued August 11 at 10:46PM CDT until August 12 at 10:44PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WINew
The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a
* Flood Warning for
the Wisconsin River below Biron Reservoir.
* From this evening to late tomorrow evening.
* At 10:10 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 1016.7 feet and rising.
* Flood stage is 1017.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is expected.
* Forecast…No forecast is available for this location.
* Impact…At 1017.0 feet, Widespread wooded lowland flooding. Water
approaches a few homes on Shore Acres Drive in Biron.