Flood Advisory issued August 11 at 4:09PM CDT until August 11 at 5:00PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

At 409 PM CDT, Heavy rain due to thunderstorms has created areas of

flooding. While most of the rain has ended, urban and small stream

flooding could continue due to runoff. Between 1 and 4 inches of

rain have fallen.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Wausau, Shawano, Marshfield, Weston, Rib Mountain, Mosinee,

Pulaski, Abbotsford, Spencer, Bevent, Wittenberg, Neopit, Big

Smokey Falls, Keshena, Legend Lake, South Branch, Navarino

Wildlife Area, Rothschild, Schofield and Knowlton.

Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible southern

Marathon County. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.