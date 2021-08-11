Flood Advisory issued August 11 at 4:09PM CDT until August 11 at 5:00PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

Flood Advisory issued August 11 at 4:09PM CDT until August 11 at 5:00PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WIUpdated
At 409 PM CDT, Heavy rain due to thunderstorms has created areas of
flooding. While most of the rain has ended, urban and small stream
flooding could continue due to runoff. Between 1 and 4 inches of
rain have fallen.
Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Wausau, Shawano, Marshfield, Weston, Rib Mountain, Mosinee,
Pulaski, Abbotsford, Spencer, Bevent, Wittenberg, Neopit, Big
Smokey Falls, Keshena, Legend Lake, South Branch, Navarino
Wildlife Area, Rothschild, Schofield and Knowlton.
Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible southern
Marathon County. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.