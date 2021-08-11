Flood Advisory issued August 11 at 1:54PM CDT until August 11 at 5:00PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI
The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a
* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…
Marathon County in central Wisconsin…
Menominee County in northeastern Wisconsin…
Shawano County in northeastern Wisconsin…
* Until 500 PM CDT.
* At 154 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding.
Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Wausau, Shawano, Marshfield, Weston, Rib Mountain, Mosinee,
Pulaski, Abbotsford, Spencer, Bevent, Wittenberg, Neopit, Big
Smokey Falls, Keshena, Legend Lake, South Branch, Navarino
Wildlife Area, Rothschild, Schofield and Knowlton.
Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the
area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.