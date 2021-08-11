Flash Flood Warning issued August 11 at 5:27PM CDT until August 11 at 7:00PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

At 527 PM CDT, Emergency management reported significant flooding in

Kronenwetter. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. Little to

no additional rainfall is expected, however runoff will continue to

produce flooding area. Flash flooding is already occurring.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Emergency management reported.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor

drainage and low-lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Weston, Mosinee, Rothschild, Knowlton, Ringle, Norrie, Birnamwood,

Hatley, Eland, Peplin, Rocky Corners, Pike Lake, Moon and Big Eau

Pleine County Park.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.