Flash Flood Warning issued August 11 at 5:24PM CDT until August 11 at 7:15PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

At 524 PM CDT, Emergency management reported flash flooding across

the warned area. Between 1 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. No

additional rainfall is expected; however, runoff could continue to

produce flash flooding.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Emergency management reported.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor

drainage and low-lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Rib Mountain, Mosinee, Rothschild, Evergreen, Halder and Peplin.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.