Flash Flood Warning issued August 11 at 5:03PM CDT until August 11 at 7:00PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

The National Weather Service in Green Bay has extended the

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Southeastern Marathon County in central Wisconsin…

* Until 700 PM CDT.

* At 503 PM CDT, Emergency management reported significant flooding

in Kronenwetter. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen.

Little to no additional rainfall is expected, however runoff will

continue to produce flooding area. Flash flooding is already

occurring.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Emergency management reported.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Weston, Mosinee, Bevent, Rothschild, Knowlton, Ringle, Norrie,

Birnamwood, Hatley, Eland, Elderon, Peplin, Rocky Corners, Pike

Lake, Holt, Moon, Galloway, Big Eau Pleine County Park and

Rozellville.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.