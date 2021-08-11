Flash Flood Warning issued August 11 at 5:03PM CDT until August 11 at 7:00PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

Flash Flood Warning issued August 11 at 5:03PM CDT until August 11 at 7:00PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WIUpdated
The National Weather Service in Green Bay has extended the
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Southeastern Marathon County in central Wisconsin…
* Until 700 PM CDT.
* At 503 PM CDT, Emergency management reported significant flooding
in Kronenwetter. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen.
Little to no additional rainfall is expected, however runoff will
continue to produce flooding area. Flash flooding is already
occurring.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Emergency management reported.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Weston, Mosinee, Bevent, Rothschild, Knowlton, Ringle, Norrie,
Birnamwood, Hatley, Eland, Elderon, Peplin, Rocky Corners, Pike
Lake, Holt, Moon, Galloway, Big Eau Pleine County Park and
Rozellville.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.