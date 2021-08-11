Flash Flood Warning issued August 11 at 4:59PM CDT until August 11 at 7:15PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

The National Weather Service in Green Bay has extended the

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Central Marathon County in central Wisconsin…

* Until 715 PM CDT.

* At 459 PM CDT, emergency management reported thunderstorms

producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3

inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1

inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already

occurring.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Emergency management reported.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Wausau, Weston, Rib Mountain, Mosinee, Rothschild, Schofield,

Stratford, Marathon City, Edgar, Evergreen, Fenwood, Halder, Rib

Mountain State Park and Peplin.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.