Flash Flood Warning issued August 11 at 3:23PM CDT until August 11 at 5:15PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

At 323 PM CDT, Heavy rain from thunderstorms produced flooding

across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen.

Little to no additional rainfall is expected. Flash flooding could

continue do to runoff.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar and the public.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor

drainage and low-lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Wausau, Weston, Rib Mountain, Mosinee, Rothschild, Schofield,

Stratford, Marathon City, Edgar, Evergreen, Fenwood, Halder, Rib

Mountain State Park and Peplin.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.