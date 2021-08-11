Flash Flood Warning issued August 11 at 3:07PM CDT until August 11 at 6:00PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Southeastern Marathon County in central Wisconsin…

* Until 600 PM CDT.

* At 307 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain

have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are

possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected

to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Weston, Mosinee, Bevent, Rothschild, Knowlton, Ringle, Norrie,

Birnamwood, Hatley, Eland, Elderon, Peplin, Rocky Corners, Pike

Lake, Holt, Moon, Galloway, Big Eau Pleine County Park and

Rozellville.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.