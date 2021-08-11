Flash Flood Warning issued August 11 at 2:16PM CDT until August 11 at 5:15PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

Flash Flood Warning issued August 11 at 2:16PM CDT until August 11 at 5:15PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WINew
The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Central Marathon County in central Wisconsin…
* Until 515 PM CDT.
* At 216 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain
have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 2 inches are
possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected
to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Wausau, Weston, Rib Mountain, Mosinee, Rothschild, Schofield,
Stratford, Marathon City, Edgar, Evergreen, Fenwood, Halder, Rib
Mountain State Park, March Rapids, Peplin and Cherokee.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.