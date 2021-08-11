FEMA and FCC to conduct emergency alert test on Wednesday

(WAOW)-- The Federal Emergency Management Agency along with the Federal Communications Commission will be sending out a test of the emergency alert system

The test alert will go out at 1:20 p.m. central time on Wednesday.

The alert will appear on televisions, radios, and on cellphones that are specifically configured to receive alerts.

Reminder: At 2:20 PM ET today, we will conduct a national test of the Emergency Alert System in coordination with @FCC. The test will appear on televisions & radios, while specially configured cell phones will receive an emergency alert test code message. #IPAWS pic.twitter.com/VPDMsvVEQ8 — FEMA (@fema) August 11, 2021

You will only receive the text message if you have opted in to receive the alerts.

The text message will specify that the alert is only a test.