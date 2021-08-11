Skip to Content

FEMA and FCC to conduct emergency alert test on Wednesday

(WAOW)-- The Federal Emergency Management Agency along with the Federal Communications Commission will be sending out a test of the emergency alert system

The test alert will go out at 1:20 p.m. central time on Wednesday.

The alert will appear on televisions, radios, and on cellphones that are specifically configured to receive alerts.

You will only receive the text message if you have opted in to receive the alerts.

The text message will specify that the alert is only a test.

