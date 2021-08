WARREN, Wis. (WAOW) -- A Wednesday morning fire in Waushara County turned fatal.

On Wednesday, just before 8:30 the Waushara County Sheriff's Office received multiple 911 calls reporting a structure fire in the Town of Warren.

Multiple fire departments responded to the scene to extinguish the fire.

The fire is currently under investigation.

No further information will be released until family members of the deceased are notified.