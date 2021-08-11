Drivers take shelter during flooding in Mosinee

Mosinee, Wis. (WAOW) -- Mosinee was just one of the areas hit hard by Wednesday's storms.

Sheets of rain and hail pelted the area. Many roadways were covered, forcing drivers to pull off the road and take shelter in businesses.

One driver said he was forced to pull over several times because of how bad the rain was.

"This is my fourth pullover with the flashes," said John Kress. "51 was just nuts, pulled over wall to wall."

Another couple was trying to get home to Mercer when they were force to pull over in a gas station parking lot.

