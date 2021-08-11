Clark County officials refute Mike Lindell’s claims about hacked ballot machines

CLARK COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW)-- My Pillow founder Mile Lindell recently made claims that the ballot machines in Clark County Wisconsin were hacked by foreign agencies. But the Clerk in Clark County says what he's claiming just isn't possible.

The Clerk told News 9 the ballot machines are not connected to the internet and that means they can't be hacked and like many rural areas, she said precincts often fax in their vote totals. In an interview with CNN, Lindell addressed claims that the ballots can't be hacked.

"They can get, after they're tabulated, they can get hacked after the fact, which they were," Lindell said.

Area political party leaders, meanwhile, say they are frustrated by Lindell's claims.

"In all the elections I worked I didn't see any irregularities and I believe that the people that are working the polls are honest men and women doing a job for democracy," said Peter Hellios the Clark County Democratic Party Chair.

The Clark County Republican Committee saying they just want to make sure everything is on the up and up in the county.

"We're going to make sure there are no irregularities in our county. We're not expecting to find any but we just need to assure ourselves that in Clark County at least we do have voter integrity," said Rose LaBarbera Chairwoman of the Clark County Republican Committee.

Hellios says Lindell's numbers don't add up.

"It's very interesting that you've got 17,000 voters and they say we stole 20,000 votes here," Hellios said.

In Clark County, just over 14,500 people voted in the 2020 election and 67 percent went to former President Donald Trump and then candidate Joe Biden received just over 30 percent. The county's Republican Committee saying it's important to make sure the ballots produce fair counts.

"Elections have to be fair and balanced so we know our vote counts and so we know that each person only gets one vote," LaBarbera said.

Lindell is planning a symposium later this month and says he plans to release proof of his hacking claims.