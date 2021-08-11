Clark County Fair kicks off weekend of events

CLARK COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW)-- The Clark County Fair started on Wednesday with the cattle and hog competitions.

Fair attendees cheered on their friends and family competing and walked the grounds as rides, booths, and vendors set up for the weekend. Multiple competitions will be taking place throughout the weekend including the Fairest of the Fair pageant and chocolate dessert.

"The fair is a great place to meet new people and see new experiences and see all the animals," Sam Cappadora said.

Her sister echoed her thoughts.

"(There is) a bunch of fun rides and get to see cute animals. (You) get to watch people show pigs and animals that they have been working real hard to get ready for the fair," Nora Cappadora said.

The fair runs through Sunday and more information can be found here.