Campground sees increase in campers, and the pandemic might be responsible

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- The COVID-19 pandemic forced many to stay at home, and because of this, many are escaping to campgrounds.

Rivers Edge Campground, just north of Stevens Point, says that the pandemic actually helped their business.

It's typical that they're fully booked during weekends, but now they're packed during the week.

This started last summer.

Employees say that's likely due to them having so much space for people to have fun, and be safe.

"You're able to utilize the space however you want." General Manager Sarah Krause said, "You can stay to yourself, you don't have to go into buildings, you don't have to be around other people if you don't want to. We have enough room that they're able to do that."

Krause said that it's been great that so many people have come out to camp and enjoy the water, and she's glad the campsite could be a place for people to escape.