Beanie Feldstein to lead revival of ‘Funny Girl’ on Broadway

NEW YORK (AP) — A Broadway revival of “Funny Girl” is aiming to open next year with Beanie Feldstein in the starring role originated by Barbra Streisand. Producers announced Wednesday that the “Booksmart” and “Lady Bird” actor will star as Ziegfeld Follies comedian Fanny Brice in spring 2022 at a Broadway theater to be announced. “Funny Girl” has a score by Jule Styne and Bob Merrill, with a book by Isobel Lennart. This will be the first Broadway revival of the 1964 musical. Streisand won an Oscar for the film adaptation. The new production will be directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer.