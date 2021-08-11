Badgers’ ground attack has plenty of options and uncertainty

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin believes it has enough talent to regain its status as one of the top Power Five rushing attacks after taking a step back last year. Wisconsin returns its leading rusher from last season in Jalen Berger. It also has Clemson transfer Chez Mellusi and heralded freshman Braelon Allen. Running backs coach Gary Brown hasn’t decided how he will divide carries. Wisconsin hired Brown as running backs coach after Kentucky hired away John Settle.