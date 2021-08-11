Antigo Police continue to investigate disappearance of Kayla Berg

ANTIGO, Wis. (WAOW)-- The Antigo Police Department continues to investigate the disappearance of Kayla Berg as Wednesday is 12 years since she disappeared.

Berg vanished in August of 2009.

Police conducted a search relating to the disappearance in 2019.

Police say that they continue to actively investigate based on current tips they receive.

The department says anything with information on the disappearance of Kayla Berg can call the department at 715-627-6411. They can also call Langlade County Crime Stoppers at 715-627-6245 or use the P3 app.