Wisconsin Valley Fair turnout, vaccination count

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- People still showed up to the Wisconsin Valley Fair to enjoy all of the festivities despite the rainy weekend.

Officials say they were very excited to hold the event this year after skipping last year due to COVID-19.

They say it was pretty comparable to what they would call a normal year, and while at this point the official numbers are not quite ready, that would be about 100,000 people coming through the gates.

Weekday turnout was said to be very good, especially on Friday.

Saturday was hoped to be a record-breaking day, but the rain changed that.

"I of course had been watching the weather for the last 2 weeks and it looked like we were gonna have a great week without any rain," said Jodi Langenhahn, Fair Administrator with the Wisconsin Valley Fair. "And then of course as the week went on, things changed. We had a pretty wet weekend. The attendance was still pretty good. We had great turnouts for the rodeo and the demolition derby so that was very encouraging."

While they did add some new attractions this year, they said they mostly used old favorites to provide the same fair that people know and love.

Langenhahn also thanked all fair-goers and helpers for their support this year.

The Wisconsin Valley Fair also welcomed a vaccine clinic on its grounds, and the numbers are in.

71 people got the COVID-19 vaccine at the fair. It's a number that the Marathon County Health Department is excited about.

AMI Expeditionary Healthcare held the vaccination clinic at the Wisconsin Valley Fair.

The clinic ran from August 4 - 8, where both the Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson vaccines were available.

9 of those 71 people that got vaccinated were minors under the age of 18 who received the Pfizer vaccine.

Officials with the Marathon County Health Department say that they were unsure how many people would get vaccinated at the fair clinic but are happy to see the increase in the overall vaccination rate.

"When we saw that there were 71 people who were vaccinated as part of the Wisconsin Valley Fair, I mean that's great, we're ecstatic about that," said Aaron Ruff, Public Information Officer for the Marathon County Health Department. "That's 71 more people that have received a vaccine and it's a step in the right direction as far as getting us to a higher vaccination rate for our community."

Ruff adds that there are plenty of vaccines available in Marathon County.

If you are with an organization or group and looking to host a vaccination clinic, click here.