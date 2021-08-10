Wisconsin Rapids to require masks for students through eighth grade

WAUSAU, Wisc. (WAOW)-- In a 6-1 decision the Wisconsin Rapids school district will be requiring that all students from 4K to eighth grade wear a mask or face covering to come into the classroom.

The decision came after Monday nights school board meeting and the community was invited to the board meeting to voice any opinions about masking in school

In an effort to protect students who are not eligible to get vaccinated yet, school board member John Benbow Jr. said "so I guess I would be looking for a mandatory or mask mandate for rams and the elementary buildings to protect the 11 and 12 year old's and under."

Not all community members were in favor, coming forward with alternative forms of protections to take place instead of mask and advocated for masks to be optional for all students, making claims to negative effects masking had on their students.

"Most of you have been in your present position for a long time and probably feel like you have one a tremendous job when it comes to our kids however you have been listening to the wrong people," claimed resident Mike Derry.

"I wish for you to take a stand government be they local, state, federal or school board can be wrong history has taught us that lesson."

He continued by claiming that "force masking will damage our kids and we'll push an experimental drug on them. America and out freedoms are being destroyed right in front of our eyes by well meaning unelected officials."

High school students and staff have the option to wear a mask but are not required.

Wisconsin Rapids district will go back to school for the full five days a week.