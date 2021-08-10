Wausau teacher accused of possessing child porn appears in court

Wausau, Wis. (WAOW) -- A former teacher accused of having child porn appeared in court one day after his arrest.

Kristofor Edwards is a fourth-grade teacher at Maine Elementary. He has since been placed on a leave of absence following his arrest.

Prosecutors say it all started on July 29, when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children alerted Wausau authorities of images of child pornography on Edwards' phone.

The four images flagged were found to be explicit photos of young girls. While those were the only images initially flagged, authorities are launching a full investigation of all of Edwards' devices.

Meanwhile, he's been ordered not to be in possession of any electronic devices and is not allowed access to the internet.

Megan Leitzke, an area parent, said she was disgusted by the news.

"I am already considering homeschooling and that's just another reason why I want to look into homeschooling even more for my child when he is of age," she said.

The judge Tuesday ordered Edwards not to have any contact with minors, except for supervised visits with his own children.

He is being held on a $10,000 signature bond.

In a letter sent to parents, the Wausau School District said it would be offering counseling.