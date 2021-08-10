Wausau school enrollment trending upwards

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Wausau's school enrollment numbers are back on the rise for this fall.

The district says it's gaining almost 300 students compared to the final head count from last school year.

This, after a statewide drop in enrollment the previous year.

"I think we continue to market the district and share the positives and seek new people…so I think there's an opportunity with the right marketing and the right reach-out to capture some of those back," John Euting, Wausau School District's Director of Technology and Media Services, said.

He also said there will be a more detailed outlook on the number of students available after the school year begins.