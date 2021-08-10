Wausau School District won’t require masks

Wausau (WAOW) -- Monday night, the Wausau School Board opted not to make a decision on masks. This means masks will not be required by students or staff for the upcoming school year.

Several residents spoke in favor of masks during the public comment period. But the mask mandate potential became a divisive issue amongst board members.

"If we see evidence and our district is higher than a district that's requiring masking and then we move to a mask requirement, then I don't think you see parents react the same as they would if went to a mask requirement right away," said school board member Lance Trollop.

"But what is, what is is that threshold number? Is it just a number of COVID cases? Is it a dead kid? Is it a dead staff member?" said school board member Jane Rusch.

Wausau School District will not be making any contact tracing calls. They say they will rely on the health department for that.