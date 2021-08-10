Wausau City Council pushes back environmental justice vote

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Wausau City Council did not vote on a proposed "environmental justice" resolution Tuesday night, opting to send it back to its original committee.

After more than an hour of public comment for and against this resolution, the decision to not vote came down to whether the wording was clear enough to confidently vote on.

The resolution was introduced in February, and News 9 reported last week the goal of the resolution was to address environmental concerns in Wausau.

The term "environmental justice" is defined in the resolution as each resident getting the same level of access to resources, among other aspects.

An alderperson who advocated to send it back to committee asked the council to consider the details.

"It should be referred back to the committee it came from, to be clear on that, which is Public Health and Safety, and we can then adjust what needs to be adjusted and consider appropriate revisions that will...address the concerns of the business community as well," Lisa Rasmussen said.

Another alderperson, in favor of the resolution, then made this comment towards the Wausau Chamber of Commerce, who is reportedly against it.

"Taking environmental advice from the Chamber of Commerce is like taking drug rehabilitation advice from a crack dealer. It is simply not the source of guidance that we would like," Tom Kilian said.

The council was also hearing public comments about the resolution "We Are Wausau;" stick with News 9 for updates on both proposed resolutions.