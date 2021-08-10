Victim ID’d in fatal highway crash, suspect awaits court

CLARK CO., Wis. (WAOW) - After alerting family members, the Clark County Highway Department has identified the worker who was hit and killed by a driver over the weekend.

According to a press release, Russell J. Opelt., 57, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

David L. Murphy, 60, was working with Opelt and was also hit. He called 911 and was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries.

The suspect, Coy Neumueller, is currently being held awaiting his initial appearance. The Sheriff's department alleges that speed and operator impairment appear to be factors in the crash.