US to send 8.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The United States will send Mexico 8.5 million more doses of COVID-19 vaccine as the delta variant drives the country’s third wave of infections. Foreign Affairs Secretary Marcelo Ebrard said Tuesday the U.S. government will send AstraZeneca and Moderna vaccines, though the latter isn’t yet approved by Mexican regulators. Ebrard says U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris informed Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador of the new shipments during a call Monday. As Mexico’s third wave started, hospitalizations and deaths lagged significantly. But hospitalizations are starting to rise in parts of the country as infections expand rapidly and the health system grows more stressed.