Third death in wrong-way highway crash in Wisconsin

BEAVER DAM, Wis. (AP) — Sheriff officials say a third person has died as a result of a wrong-way highway crash in southern Wisconsin last weekend. Authorities say 87-year-old Frederick Schultz, of Columbus died at the scene of the crash on Highway 151 in the Dodge County town of Beaver Saturday afternoon. The initial investigation shows Schultz was driving a van northbound in the southbound lanes and collided with a car head-on. The 68-year-old driver of that car, Richard Wagner, of Saint Joseph, Illinois and a 53-year-old passenger, Melissa Rees, of Terre Haute, Indiana were taken to University Hospital in Madison. Rees died while being transported. Wagner died later.