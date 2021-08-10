State lawmakers announce bill that would legalize recreational cannabis

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Several Wisconsin leaders announcing a bill to fully legalize cannabis in the state Tuesday.

The bill would make recreational use legal for adults, and would be taxed similar to how alcohol is taxed in the state.

The bill would also allow people to grow cannabis plants at home.

Madison senator Melissa Agard says legalization could bring the state $165 million a year or more in tax revenue.

"It is time for Wisconsin to do what we need to do to realize that prohibition has failed our state and it is past time to get this done for our community," Agard said.

This is her eighth time trying to pass legislation like this.

18 states have passed laws allowing full recreational use of cannabis.