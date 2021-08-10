Spotty storm chances today and tomorrow

Quite muggy conditions will continue for today and tomorrow and this moisture in the air might fuel a few thunderstorms. A fresher breeze will develop on Thursday and could carry through the upcoming weekend.

Today: Areas of fog early, then partly cloudy and very muggy with a 40% chance of scattered storms during the afternoon. Some could be strong.

High: 86 Wind: Becoming SW 10-15

Tonight: Partly cloudy.

Low: 66 Wind: SW around 5

Wednesday: Humid with a mix of sun and clouds and a 30% chance of isolated storms.

High: 85 Wind: SW 10-20

Look out for some fog around early today, then partly cloudy and very muggy conditions will develop for the afternoon. A weak cold front moving in from the west will produce a chance of thunderstorms and some of the storms might be strong. That being said, the chance is only 40%. Not everything is lining up perfectly for widespread severe storms. It might be the case today where thunderstorms move to our north and south, but not right through the center of the viewing area. Still, you will want to keep an eye on the sky this afternoon. High temps should reach the mid to upper 80s and winds will be out of the southwest at 10-15 mph.

Tomorrow will be similar with another cold front moving in from the northwest. It will produce a 30% chance of spotty storms and there might be a strong storm or two, but it is not a guarantee that it will rain. Highs will be in the 80s once again and it will still be humid.

High pressure will move in on Thursday and should stick around through the weekend. This will mean a good amount of sunshine and less humid conditions. It should be gorgeous late Summer weather. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s on Thursday and it will be breezy. On Friday and Saturday, the mercury will top out in the upper 70s. On Sunday it will be in the low to mid 80s once again.

Pollen Count Yesterday August 9th, Pollen Ragweed 1 (low)

Have a pleasant Tuesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 10 August-2021

On this date in weather history: 1924 - Colorado's deadliest tornado killed a woman and nine children in one house along its twenty-mile path east southeast of Thurman. Mennonite men had left the farm to provide possible aid, as the 200-yard wide storm was first seen while far away.(The Weather Channel)