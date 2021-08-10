Special Weather Statement issued August 10 at 7:57AM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

Special Weather Statement issued August 10 at 7:57AM CDT by NWS Green Bay WINew
Patchy dense fog is expected to mix out across the region by 9 am.
Until then, morning commuters should be alert for rapidly changing
visibility, and locally poor visibility of 1/4 mile or less.
Motorists should exercise caution during the morning commute, as
locally hazardous travel conditions will be encountered. Remember
to turn on your low-beam headlights and keep a safe distance
between you and the car in front of you.