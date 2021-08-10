Special Weather Statement issued August 10 at 5:46PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

Special Weather Statement issued August 10 at 5:46PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WINew
At 546 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from 6 miles southeast of Navarino Wildlife Area to
near Black Creek to near Fremont. Movement was east at 20 mph.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Strong thunderstorms will be near…
Navarino Wildlife Area around 550 PM CDT.
Black Creek around 600 PM CDT.
Other locations in the path of these storms include Pulaski and
Appleton.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for
central, northeastern and east central Wisconsin.