Special Weather Statement issued August 10 at 5:16PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

Special Weather Statement issued August 10 at 5:16PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WINew
At 515 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Navarino Wildlife Area, or 15 miles south of Shawano, moving east at
25 mph.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
This strong thunderstorm will be near…
Navarino Wildlife Area around 525 PM CDT.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for
northeastern Wisconsin.