Special Weather Statement issued August 10 at 5:16PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

At 515 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Navarino Wildlife Area, or 15 miles south of Shawano, moving east at

25 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

This strong thunderstorm will be near…

Navarino Wildlife Area around 525 PM CDT.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for

northeastern Wisconsin.