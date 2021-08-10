Special Weather Statement issued August 10 at 3:45AM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

Look for patchy dense fog across central, east-central, and the

lakeshore counties during the morning hours. The fog will reduce

visibilities below 1 mile across most locations, with some areas

falling to around one quarter of a mile at times. The dense fog is

expected to continue through 8 am before slowly lifting.

Motorists should exercise caution during the morning commute, as

visibilities can drop significantly in a short distance. Remember

to turn on your low-beam headlights and allow extra distance

between you and the car in front of you.