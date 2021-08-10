Special Weather Statement issued August 10 at 12:48PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

Special Weather Statement issued August 10 at 12:48PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WINew
At 1246 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from 8 miles southeast of Gile to Mercer to 7 miles
east of Turtle Flambeau Flowage. Movement was northeast at 40 mph.
Another strong storm was located just south of Thousand Island Lake.0
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Strong thunderstorms will be near…
Winchester around 1255 PM CDT.
Other locations in the path of these storms include Rice Creek
Natural Area, Boulder Junction, Border Lakes Natural Area and Johnson
Lake Barrens Natural Area.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
If on or near a lake, get out of the water and move indoors or
inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles
from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close
enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not
be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.
Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until
these storms pass.