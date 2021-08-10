Special Weather Statement issued August 10 at 12:18PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

At 1216 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Border Lakes Natural Area, or 24 miles northeast of Turtle Flambeau

Flowage, moving northeast at 30 mph. Other storms were developing

across other parts of Vilas County as well.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Eagle River, Lac Du Flambeau, Boulder Junction, Winchester, Johnson

Lake Barrens Natural Area, Border Lakes Natural Area, Rice Creek

Natural Area, Arbor Vitae, Woodruff and Conover.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

If on or near a lake, get out of the water and move indoors or

inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles

from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close

enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not

be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.

Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until

this storm passes.