Special Weather Statement issued August 10 at 12:18PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

Special Weather Statement issued August 10 at 12:18PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WINew
At 1216 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Border Lakes Natural Area, or 24 miles northeast of Turtle Flambeau
Flowage, moving northeast at 30 mph. Other storms were developing
across other parts of Vilas County as well.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Eagle River, Lac Du Flambeau, Boulder Junction, Winchester, Johnson
Lake Barrens Natural Area, Border Lakes Natural Area, Rice Creek
Natural Area, Arbor Vitae, Woodruff and Conover.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
If on or near a lake, get out of the water and move indoors or
inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles
from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close
enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not
be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.
Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until
this storm passes.