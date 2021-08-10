Special Weather Statement issued August 10 at 1:07PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

Special Weather Statement issued August 10 at 1:07PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WINew
At 106 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Winchester, or 19 miles northeast of Turtle Flambeau Flowage, moving
northeast at 40 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
This strong thunderstorm will be near…
Border Lakes Natural Area around 115 PM CDT.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
If on or near a lake, get out of the water and move indoors or
inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles
from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close
enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not
be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.
Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until
this storm passes.