Special Weather Statement issued August 10 at 1:07PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

At 106 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Winchester, or 19 miles northeast of Turtle Flambeau Flowage, moving

northeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

This strong thunderstorm will be near…

Border Lakes Natural Area around 115 PM CDT.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

If on or near a lake, get out of the water and move indoors or

inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles

from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close

enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not

be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.

Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until

this storm passes.