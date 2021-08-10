Space station supplies launched with a pizza delivery for 7

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Northrop Grumman is making another supply run to the International Space Station. The speedy, special delivery includes pizza for the seven residents on board. The company’s newest Cygnus cargo ship rocketed away from Virginia’s eastern shore Tuesday. It should reach the space station Thursday. The shipment includes fresh apples, tomatoes and kiwi, along with a pizza kit and cheese smorgasbord for the seven station astronauts. It is Northrop Grumman’s 16th supply run for NASA and its biggest one yet.