Shots fired into Cleveland area home; Wisconsin teen killed

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a Wisconsin teenager staying at a home in a Cleveland suburb was killed when someone fired shots into the residence. The shooting in Cleveland Heights occurred around 6 p.m. Monday. Authorities say at least two shots were fired from the backyard of a home not far from the residence, but it’s not clear what sparked the gunfire or if more than one shooter was involved. Thirteen-year-old London Hill, of Milwaukee, was inside the home when he was struck by at least one bullet. Authorities said he was visiting the area, but did not provide further details. No other injuries were reported in the incident.