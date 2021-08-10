Scattered T-storms into Wednesday, Cooler Late This Week

Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the area, some strong, will be ending Tuesday evening. It’s possible that the most damaging storms will stay in south through east-central Wisconsin. Otherwise, it will be rather muggy Tuesday night with lows in the mid 60s. Winds will be southwest around 5 mph.

Another weak cold front will push into the warm and humid air over Wisconsin Wednesday. This could generate some scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some could be strong especially again from Marathon County south and east. Temperatures will probably top out in the low or mid 80s. If rain would develop more in the morning, then it could end up a few degrees cooler than that. Winds will be from the southwest then become west at 10-15 mph.

Cooler and less humid air will surge into our region for Thursday and Friday. It should feel great as Canadian high pressure works in. Look for highs around 83 degrees on Thursday and 78 degrees for Friday. Lows could reach the upper 50s Thursday morning and low 50s Friday morning.

The weekend still looks decent with sunshine Saturday then occasional clouds Saturday night into Sunday. There is a slight chance of a shower late Saturday night into early Sunday as a bit more humid air pushes in from the southwest. Otherwise, temperatures should top out near 80 on Saturday, and 84 degrees on Sunday.

Quiet weather should hang around into early next week and it will be warmer. Highs could climb into the middle 80s Monday and maybe a notch higher Tuesday. Lows should be in the lower 60s and it will be turning a touch more humid. In fact, it could get very sticky for the second half of next week.

Pollen report from Tuesday morning: Ragweed low - 5

Take care! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:35 p.m., 10-August 2021

*On this date in weather history:

1936 - The temperature soared to 114 degrees at Plain Dealing, LA, and reached 120 degrees at Ozark AR, to establish record highs for those two states. (The Weather Channel)

1980 - Hurricane Allen came ashore above Brownsville, TX, dropping fifteen inches of rain near San Antonio, and up to 20 inches in the Lower Rio Grande Valley. Tidal flooding occurred along the South Texas coast. Hurricane Allen packed winds to 150 mph, and also spawned twenty-nine tornadoes. Total damage from the storm was around 750 million dollars. (David Ludlum)