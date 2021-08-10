Parents of girl killed in Atlanta see hope in investigation

ATLANTA (AP) — The parents of an 8-year-old girl who was shot and killed near where Rayshard Brooks had been shot weeks earlier said they’re encouraged by progress in the investigation. Their comments came Tuesday after meeting with the district attorney whose office will prosecute the case. Secoriea Turner was slain on July 4, 2020. She was riding in an SUV with her mother and her mother’s friend, near the Wendy’s restaurant where Brooks, a 27-year-old Black man, had been killed by a white police officer weeks earlier. Her parents, Charmaine Turner and Secoriey Williamson, met Tuesday with Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.