New law created to protect against elder abuse

WAUSAU, Wisc. (WAOW)-- On Friday Governor Evers signed in a new law to better protect older Badger State residents.

Wisconsin Act 76 aims to give more protection to those experiencing abuse and harsher punishments to the abusers.

Increases penalties for crimes committed against an elder person;

Increases the penalty for sexual assault of an elder person;

Creates a crime of physical abuse of an elder person;

Creates a procedure for a court to freeze or seize a defendant's assets if charged with a financial exploitation crime involving an elder person; and

Allows an elder person seeking a restraining order to appear in court via telephone or live audiovisual means.

Attorney General Josh Kaul said " I think elder abuse is a crime that is dramatically under reported"

"About five million adults are abused, neglected or exploited every year and only one in five of those cases are discoverable." said resource specialist at the Aging and Disability Resource Center Lisa Sattler.

For more information or resources on elder abuse call the Wisconsin elder abuse hotline at 1-833-586-0107 or contact Adult Protective Services. If there is an immediate danger please call 911.