Massive wildfire on Greek island of Evia devours forests

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A massive wildfire burning for days on the northern tip of Greece’s second largest island continues to devour forests, its thick smoke hanging in the streets of a nearby town as hundreds of firefighters battle to save what they can. The fire has destroyed most of the north of Evia, an island of rugged, forested mountains popular with campers and summer vacationers from Greece and abroad. By Tuesday morning, the fire that has burned homes and businesses and led to dozens of villages being evacuated was still active, albeit on a smaller scale, burning close to some villages. Several other wildfires were burning in the country, with the most significant in the southern Peloponnese region.