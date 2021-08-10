In rough Olympics, viewers perked up a bit in second week

NEW YORK (AP) — In what was otherwise a rough two weeks in Tokyo for NBC Universal, viewers perked up a bit in the second week of the games when the U.S. team’s performance did the same. NBC’s viewership during the second week was down 46% compared to the second week in the Rio de Janeiro Games in 2016. The first week, NBC was down 52%. Overall, prime time Olympics viewership when NBC, cable networks and streaming is figured in averaged 15.6 million people in Tokyo. The Nielsen company said that was down 42% compared to Rio.