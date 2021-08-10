Health officials concerned for start of school year

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Over the last two weeks health officials say that there has been a concerning amount of active cases.

According to the Marathon County Health Department, there are 178.

That number 11 times higher compared to just a few weeks ago.

Of those active cases, 51 cases are patients 19 years old or younger.

Nurses say they're worried about the delta variant and how easy it can spread.

"The delta variant is obviously a concern it's much more transmissible that other pervious COVID strains. So they're saying it's as transmissible as the chicken pox. So people need to do what they need to do to protect themselves," said Jenny Hsu, Public Health Nurse, Marathon County Health Department.

While students 12 years and older can get the Pfizer vaccine, pediatricians say it's crucial for students younger than that to wear masks inside the classrooms and that school districts should make it a priority.

"The biggest thing I think, all school districts needs to hone in on and many are not mandating masks, and I know that this has become a polarized issue but we know that masks help keep viruses from flying out into the periphery and for every one person that is infected 7 to 9 people will become infected," said Dr. Amy Falk, Pediatrician, Aspirus Health

Officials say the first two to three weeks of the school year will be the most important.

If COVID cases increase in schools the rest of the year could look different.

"Unfortunately between delta and other variants that seem to be cropping up, we may be behind the eight ball for a long time," Falk said.

If you've been on the fence about getting a vaccine for you or your students, now is the time.

Health officials say there's still plenty of vaccine to go around, and enough time to get your students a shot before the start of the year.