Health experts weigh in on how they determine the Delta Variant from other strains

WISCONSIN, (WAOW)-- Health officials at Marshfield Clinic say that the Delta variant of COVID-19 is now the main strain in Wisconsin, but it isn't the only strain going around.

"It's likely if you have a positive COVID-19 case in just the law of numbers, it is likely delta at this point," said Katelynn Maguire, director of infection prevention at Marshfield Clinic Health System.

In the Marshfield Clinic System, officials say the delta variant makes up about 10% of all positive COVID-19 tests.

"Normal COVID-19 tests are really up, down. Do you have COVID or do you not have COVID?" Maguire said.

To figure out what variety of COVID-19 someone has, Maguire said they have to take it a step furhter.

"We're doing sequencing -- along with many other institutions -- in conjunction with the Wisconsin State Public Health Department to see ... how many of those patients are delta variant and how many are maybe another variant," she said.

When determining the amount of COVID-19 in the state, the Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene works with groups and hospitals from various regions to analyze positive COVID-19 tests.

"What we're trying to do is then look at the genetic blueprint of the virus then look at what mutations are present on that genetic blueprint," said Kelsey Florek, senior scientist at the state laboratory's Hygiene Communicable Disease Division. "That tells us which lineage or what variant we're working with."

While they are not able to test every positive case for the Delta Variant, they take samples from a variety of locations to provide an accurate determination.

"We're also not the only lab performing sequencing, so we're collaborating with a number of other laboratories performing sequencing," Florek said. "We have meetings to try to determine and discuss where we're getting samples from to make sure we're trying to get as much representative samples from across the state."

The health officials also say that vaccination is the best way to combat the virus.