Fort Atkinson transit warehouse is ‘total loss’ after fire

FORT ATKINSON (WKOW) — Fort Atkinson’s Fire Chief says a warehouse is a total loss after a large fire Tuesday afternoon.

Fort Atkinson Fire Chief Daryl Rausch said the fire on Oak Street was located in a transit warehouse. Inside, military tires, a small amount of chemicals, cardboard and recycling were stored. Officials do not know at this time which chemicals were in the facility.

About 150 firefighters were on scene, and they nearly drained the city’s water supply while preventing the fire from expanding.

A fire wall was set up to protect businesses, especially the storage of classic cars and other valuables worth a total $1 million.

Now, the fire will continue to burn through the night into the morning. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is monitoring runoff and the EPA is monitoring air quality from the smoke.

Two firefighters received minor heat related injuries. No one was seriously injured. Around 50 people evacuated the area, mainly to the north of the fire.

This warehouse was near a kennel club. There were no animals inside the kennel at the time of the fire.