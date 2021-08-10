Flood Warning issued August 10 at 9:59PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

The Flood Warning continues for

the Wisconsin River below Biron Reservoir.

* Until further notice.

* At 7:10 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 1017.2 feet and falling.

* Flood stage is 1017.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is occurring.

* Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending

at 7:10 PM CDT Tuesday was 1017.5 feet.

* Forecast…No forecast is available for this location.

* Impact…At 1017.0 feet, Widespread wooded lowland flooding. Water

approaches a few homes on Shore Acres Drive in Biron.