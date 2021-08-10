Fall Is Just Days Away

On a humid August day, it makes sense to remind you that “Meteorological” Fall is September 1st. That's just about three weeks away. Meteorologists break down the year in three-month spans. Astronomical Fall is tied to the Earth’s tilt and when the sun passes directly above the equator. It is September 22nd this year.

One of the bigger factors that will influence the country as a whole this autumn is becoming a more familiar term: La Niña.

La Niña is a climate phenomenon that occurs when the waters near the equator of the Pacific Ocean are cooler than normal. It alters weather patterns thousands of miles away, including across the United States, and this is the second autumn in a row that La Niña has played a role in the seasonal outlook. The onset of La Nina is expected early. What are the long-term weather experts saying? For us in the Midwest, warm weather will stick around through October, then it will flip a switch to colder weather and an early snow in late October/ Early November.

The projections/ predictions you read are very vague. I like to read them just to see what the experts think? You may as well say, we will get some snow and we will be cold at times.